How ICICI Bank account holders can withdraw cash at ATMs without debit cards

How ICICI Bank account holders can withdraw cash at ATMs without debit cards1 min read . 11:11 AM IST
- ICICI Bank allow customers to withdraw cash from ATMs without using debit cards
- Cardless cash withdrawals come with a daily transaction limit
ICICI Bank offers cardless cash withdrawal facility to its customers. This facility enables customers to withdraw cash securely and conveniently from ATMs of the bank without having a debit/ATM card at all. The process of withdrawing cash from ATMs without using a debit card is possible through ICICI Bank's mobile app 'iMobile'. This service enables customers to withdraw cash from over 15,000 ATMs of the bank. It is a simple and convenient way to withdraw cash without using a debit card.
Advantages of using the facility
Convenience of usage: No requirement to carry and use debit card or ATM PIN to withdraw cash for daily usage
Wide accessibility: Available across all over 15,000 ICICI Bank ATMs
Convenient daily limit: Cash upto ₹20,000 can be withdrawn on a daily basis
Safe and secure: Safe and secure mode of cash withdrawal using iMobile
Steps to avail ICICI Bank's ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ using iMobile:
OTP validity
The cash withdrawal request and OTP are valid upto next day midnight
Cash withdrawal limit
The daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit is set at ₹20,000.
State Bank of India (SBI) also offers cardless cash withdrawal facility to its customers through SBI's Yono app.
