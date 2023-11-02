How ICICI Bank customers can make payments using the digital rupee app
ICICI Bank's introduction of UPI interoperability on its digital rupee app expands the usage of digital rupee and provides flexibility to customers
Mumbai: ICICI Bank has announced that it has enabled millions of customers to pay to any merchant QR code by using the Bank’s digital rupee (e ₹) app named ‘Digital Rupee by ICICI Bank’. The Bank has made it possible by making its digital rupee app UPI (Unified Payments Interface) interoperable.