How important is it to file TDS on crypto transactions?3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:38 PM IST
- Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is a crucial taxation mechanism that ensures that taxes are collected from the source of income.
Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) is a crucial taxation mechanism that ensures that taxes are collected from the source of income. It acts as an advance tax that is deducted by the payer while making payments such as salaries, rent, or professional fees. TDS helps in the efficient and timely collection of taxes, which in turn contributes to the nation's revenue.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×