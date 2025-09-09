How improving your credit score helps you qualify for bigger personal loans

Consistently improving your credit score has now become indispensable. It gains even more importance as a high credit score increases the chances of securing personal loans, credit cards, and other credit lines on better terms and conditions.

Lending, particularly personal loan distribution, is on the rise due to increasing digital transformation, evolving consumer needs, and consistent efforts by lending institutions to attract more clients. This brings to mind the essence of individuals' creditworthiness and repayment histories, because without a solid credit profile, securing new loans is nearly impossible.

“A higher credit score reflects financial discipline and directly boosts your borrowing power. It assures banks of timely repayments, reducing NPA risks, and in return opens the door to bigger personal loans with better terms, creating a win-win for both borrowers and lenders,” says Abhijit Paul, Co-Founder at Fynocrat Technologies.

Why does a credit score matter for personal loans? A credit score is simply a three-digit number ranging from 300 to 900. It indicates how responsible and reliable a borrower is in repaying debts. Lending institutions view credit scores of 750 or above as excellent, providing not only faster approvals but also lower applicable personal loan interest rates, bigger approval loan amounts, flexible repayment tenures, and swift digital disbursals.

For example, borrowing profiles with credit scores near 780 generally get personal loans up to ₹10 lakh at rates starting from 9.99% along with flexible and easier repayment terms. Whereas, individuals with scores around 640 may find it difficult to secure personal loans. Not only this, even if they can secure a loan, they may receive smaller amounts with interest rates exceeding 15% along with strict repayment terms.

Credit score and loan approval probability

Credit score range Creditworthiness Loan approval probability 800-900 Excellent Very high 750-799 Very good High 650-749 Good Moderate to high 550-649 Fair Possible with higher rates 300-549 Poor Low/ very difficult

Note: The credit score range discussed above is illustrative and subject to change. For complete details, refer to the respective credit bureau website.

Furthermore, as a responsible borrower, one should be careful with debt. Following fundamental rules, such as not sending too many credit applications within a short period of time. Ensure that the total EMI amount never exceeds 40% of your total monthly income are some key essentials that individual borrowers should always keep in mind while going ahead with any form of credit.

How to improve your credit score for bigger loans? You can improve your credit score for bigger loans by:

Paying personal loan EMIs and credit card bills on time.

Ensuring that the credit utilisation ratio remains below 30%.

Focusing on maintaining a clean and long repayment history.

Avoid multiple hard inquiries and background checks in short spans.

Consistently recheck and improve credit report mistakes.

In conclusion, with rising competition among lending institutions, borrowers with solid credit profiles and high credit scores can easily secure bigger and better personal loans at the most lucrative rates, enabling them to seamlessly meet lifestyle, wedding, or educational requirements.

