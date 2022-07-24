How ‘income from other sources’ is taxed4 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 09:53 PM IST
- IFOS includes dividend from companies, income from interest and royalty
The Income Tax Act has five heads of income, with ‘Income from Other Sources’ (IFOS) being one. It can be considered as a residual head of income as it covers income which is outside the scope of other income heads. IFOS includes dividend from companies, interest incomes, income from royalty, etc. So, it is pertinent to look at the taxability on some of these incomes.