How ‘income from other sources’ is taxed

Another popular stream of income under IFOS is dividends. The meaning of ‘dividend’ has a broader coverage and includes even distribution of assets to the shareholders at the time of liquidation as well as any distribution on account of reduction of share capital of the company. Since the liability of paying tax on dividends received is on the taxpayer, the taxpayer has to declare this income under ‘Income from other sources’ and pay tax on it as per slab rate. In the case of Keyman insurance policy undertaken by a company for its key employees, if the amount is received by the insured, which is the key employee and not the company, such a sum received on the maturity of Keyman Insurance Policy shall be taxable under ‘Income from other sources’. Taxability of interest income varies depending on the nature of income. For instance, savings bank account interest is only taxable in excess of ₹10,000, while interest on Public Provident Fund (PPF) is exempt and interest earned on the employee’s contribution to the PF account will be taxed if it exceeds ₹2.5 lakh in a financial year and the interest earned on Post Office Saving Bank Account is exempt to the extent of ₹3,500 in case of individual account and ₹7,000 in case of joint account.