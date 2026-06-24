How income tax clubbing provisions on gifted money can work in your favour

Shipra Singh
3 min read24 Jun 2026, 02:44 PM IST
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Taxpayers must maintain proper documentation, including gift deeds and proof of fund transfers, to establish the source of investment.
Summary
A recent tax tribunal ruling highlights how income tax clubbing provisions can help taxpayers reduce their tax liability.

Income tax clubbing provisions usually come up as a warning. If you gift money to your spouse and they earn income on it, rules require that the income be added back to your income rather than theirs.

However, a recent judgment from a tax tribunal showed that the same rule can work the other way, and actually help you.

The case involved a Lucknow-based man who gifted about 1.15 crore to his wife. The wife used the money to trade in futures and options (F&O), resulting in net losses. When the husband filed his income tax return (ITR), he claimed losses on his wife’s F&O trades as his own and set them off against his income as per clubbing provisions.

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The tax officer denied the claim, arguing that his wife had run the trades and taken the risk, so the loss was hers to carry. She had even reported a small trading profit of her own that year, which the officer used to argue she was an independent trader.

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Lucknow, did not agree with the tax department’s argument and held that a loss arising out of gifted money can be set off against the gifter's income (in this case, the husband's) under Section 64(1)(iv).

The spouse placing the trades made no difference. Once the gift was proved by a gift deed and an affidavit, and the department had nothing to the contrary, the loss followed the money back to the husband.

The clubbing provision says that any income arising from an asset you transfer to your spouse or minor children without consideration must be added to your income. Under tax laws, income also includes a loss. So if the money you gave your spouse earns a profit, that profit is taxed in your hands, and if it ends in a loss, that loss is equally yours to claim.

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Ashish Karundia, founder of chartered accounting firm Ashish Karundia & Co., said the provision was never meant to apply only when there is a gain. “If you fund the income-generating asset, the result is yours, whether it is profits or losses.”

Where you can use it

Losses under two heads of income can be clubbed this way. The first is capital gains. If you fund your spouse's investment in mutual funds, shares or house property and those are later sold at a loss, the loss can be set off against your own capital gains.

A short-term capital loss can be offset against both short- and long-term gains, while a long-term loss can only be offset against long-term gains. Anything left unadjusted carries forward for eight years, but only if you file your return by the due date.

The second is income from house property. Say you pay for a property registered in your spouse's name, and it is let out on rent. If there’s a home loan on the property that you are paying, and the interest is higher than the rent in a year, the resulting loss is yours to set off.

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Under the new tax regime, losses from house property can be set off up to 2 lakh, but only against rental income from house property, and anything above that lapses without carry-forward.

Under the old regime, a loss of up to 2 lakh can be set off against any income, and the balance can be carried forward to be set off against rental income in subsequent years.

In all such cases, the loss must come from the money you actually provided. Also, you should not see this as a loophole to exploit. “The law permits losses to be clubbed, but that also means that you cannot leave out the profits from your ITR and follow clubbing only in the year losses arise. If a tax officer notices that pattern, he can reopen your earlier assessments, and then the benefit goes away for both of you,” said Karundia.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

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