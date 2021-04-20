How income tax is levied on your stock market transactions

On how does the ITR-2 form works Manikaran Singhal, Founder at goodmoneying.com said, "For stock market investors who have investment in cash segment, there are two types of income tax being levied — Short Term Capital Gain (STCG) and Long Term Capital gain (LTCG). If the stock holding is for less than 12 month, then STCG will be levied on the stock market investor, which is 15 per cent of the net income. However, for LTCG, the taxpayer will be levied 10 per cent of its income beyond ₹1 lakh in single financial year." Singhal said that if the taxpayer has incurred loss from its investment in stock market, the income tax department allows him or her to carry forward the loss for the next 8 years. He said that this carry forward of loss for 8 years is applicable irrespective of the fact whether the LTCG or STCG is being applied on the taxpayer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}