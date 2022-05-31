How income tax on KVP is calculated

Further, assuming that you qualify as a resident of India and you would not have any income other than the LTCG from the sale of mutual fund units in the year of such sale while computing the tax liability as specified above, the LTCG shall be reduced by the maximum amount which is not chargeable to income-tax (i.e. currently ₹2.5 lakh for individuals below 60 years of age). Also, depending upon the income level, relief under section 87A (available currently) may be evaluated on tax liability arising under section 112 of the Act on the sale of mutual funds other than equity-oriented mutual funds. This is subject to the prevailing tax rules in the year of sale.