How income tax rule applies if husband buys plot in the name of his wife?

Answer: Purchase of the other plot by you in your wife’s name will be treated as gift made by you to your wife. As per the provisions of Section 64 of Income Tax Act, when an asset is gifted by one spouse to another, any income arising on such gifted property is required to be clubbed with the income of the spouse transferring such asset. The clubbing provisions will continue to apply till the marriage subsists even if the transferred asset is converted into other asset. The clubbing provisions will apply on income from the asset so transferred but on the income which arises on income so clubbed and further invested.