How income tax rule applies on residential house proceeds — explained

If you change your mind within six months and decide to buy property in the future, you can deposit the amount of indexed capital gain in a bank account under the Capital Gains Account Scheme (CGAS) before due date of filing of the ITR which is 31st July 2024 for salaried persons. This money can be utilized for buying a ready to move in residential house within two years from date of sale of the property or within three years for self-constructing a house or booking an under construction residential house. There would be no tax on the capital gains if this money is used to utilized as above else it will become taxable when the period of three year expires.