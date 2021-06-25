How income tax rule applies on your cryptocurrency gains — Explained

Speaking on the income tax rule applicable on cryptocurrency profit Amit Gupta, Co-founder and MD at SAG Infotech said, "As per regular income tax parlance, the taxation on cryptocurrencies should depend on the nature of investment, whether it is held in the form of currency or in the form of assets. Profits from the sale of cryptocurrency can be taxed as business income if traded frequently, or as capital gains if held for investment purposes. However, it needs to be noted that, if considered as business income, then the profit can be taxed as per the applicable income tax slab rates, but if it is held for investment purpose, then taxation can be the same as tax gain in the form of capital gains."