How income tax rules help REIT investors earn more in long term

Asked about income tax benefit on dividends and interest earned; Amit Gupta, MD at SAG Infotech said, "It is to be noted that the tax applicability to the REIT investor is only concerned with the cash flow part, which is also the income from interest of the REIT by the SPVs (SPVs exempted from that too) and the income from rent of REIT (exempted for the REIT). If anyway, the SPVs opts for discounted rate on income tax, the tax applicable on the cash flow dividends and rest all the cash flow received is entitled to be tax exempted. This is a significant advantage of a REIT as compared to a normal company structure, where the company pays tax on its profits, and the shareholders are subjected to tax on the dividends, irrespective of the rate of tax paid by the company. A REIT can, therefore, effectively give investors a higher post-tax return, as compared to a normal company structure."

