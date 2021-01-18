How India’s cryptocurrency exchanges are countering dirty money

Unlike financial assets like FDs, stocks and bonds, bitcoin and other cryptos are not held in bank or demat accounts. They can be held outside crypto exchanges in what are called ‘cold wallets.’ These are hardware devices or even paper and are not connected to the internet. As a result they cannot be easily seized by law enforcement authorities. Bitcoin and other cryptos can also be directly traded between users without any intermediary or exchange acting as go-between. The two parties only have to know each other’s public keys (crypto addresses).