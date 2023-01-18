How India’s financial system innovated with new tax rules

In case of bonus stripping, X would sell the original 500 units at ₹50 each after the bonus issue and decides to use the loss of ₹25,000 [500*( ₹100 – ₹50)] to set off against other capital gains. The remaining units acquired on bonus can be sold just after a year and benefit from LTCG exemption available. This scenario was applicable for the period before 2018. Even after 2018, when LTCG tax exemption on equity was removed, it was still beneficial as the gains were taxed at a concessional rate of 10% on gains in excess of ₹1 lakh. However, a few years ago, the government introduced a provision that disallowed such set-off of loss incurred through bonus stripping.