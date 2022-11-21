How Indian IT professionals in the US manage their finances5 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 11:13 PM IST
- For some, it’s about international exposure, while others see it as an opportunity to earn, save and excel in career
Reshma Yellapu, a 26-year-old who recently moved to the US, was taken aback when she first learned that the monthly rent of a single-bedroom flat in Boston, Massachusetts state, is $2,500. That translated to ₹2 lakh (at the exchange rate of ₹80 per dollar), which is how she calculated the cost.