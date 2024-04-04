How investing early helped this automobile consultant

For most Indians, real estate is a coveted asset and its preference ranks way above mutual fund (MF) investments. But Mumbai-based R. Chandrashekhar (57) thinks otherwise. And he seems to have benefited immensely from investing in MFs, having funded his son’s higher education fully with the returns from such investments and meeting some other financial goals. So, it came as no surprise to those who know him when he sold one of his houses last year and invested the proceeds in debt MFs.