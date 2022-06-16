How investing in real estate could help you retire early. Experts explain

When you are planning to retire early, you must start planning for it early in your life. As soon as you start earning, you must start investing. If you have just started a job, look for the real estate investment avenues close by and invest as soon as you have a decent sum, said Asma Javed, Vice President, in a Delhi-NCR real estate company. At this point in time, the liabilities are almost negligible, family duties are not there and you are in your prime, she added.