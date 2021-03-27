OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >How investing in tax-saving avenues can help create wealth over the long term

Whether you invest in a fixed deposit (FD) or an equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS), your maximum allowable tax deduction for most tax-saving investments remains at a maximum of 1.5 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Alternatively, you can opt for the National Pension System (NPS), which has the provision to give you a higher tax deduction of up to 2 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Let us take a look at how one can create wealth by staying invested in tax-saving avenues.

The government gives exemptions on tax-saving instruments such as public provident fund (PPF), ELSS, tax-saving FD, etc. to encourage people to save and accumulate wealth for their future, said Prateek Mehta, co-founder and chief business officer, Scripbox. This is the reason why each product has a different lock-in period to support long-term savings and investments.

“These tax-saving instruments can be used as an opportunity to create wealth for the long-term. To do that, you have to pick investments that will compound return at a rate higher than inflation over a few years. For example, an annual investment of 1.5 lakh in a PPF over 15 years will lead to a corpus of 40 lakh, assuming a rate of 7%. That same investment in an ELSS fund could result in a 57 lakh corpus, with a rate of 11% for 15 years," said Mehta.

Investments such as ELSS funds, not only help you save tax but also help maximise long-term wealth. While the return of 10-12% is not guaranteed, they have a good probability of converting with a minimum lock-in period of only three years.

By visualising tax-saving as a long-term investment, with its own financial goal, you can reach a much larger corpus as opposed to withdrawing it as soon as the lock-in period is over.

Do you have a personal finance query? Send in your queries at mintmoney@livemint.com and get them answered by industry experts

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout