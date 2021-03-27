How investing in tax-saving avenues can help create wealth over the long term

“These tax-saving instruments can be used as an opportunity to create wealth for the long-term. To do that, you have to pick investments that will compound return at a rate higher than inflation over a few years. For example, an annual investment of ₹1.5 lakh in a PPF over 15 years will lead to a corpus of ₹40 lakh, assuming a rate of 7%. That same investment in an ELSS fund could result in a ₹57 lakh corpus, with a rate of 11% for 15 years," said Mehta.