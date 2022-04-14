How investment strategy works in high-inflation, low-interest-rate environment

Their primary focus will be to understand your holistic equation with money; this would entail understanding your present and future income earning capabilities, breaking down your monthly expenses, managing the debts you incurred, and noting down your life goals. Based on these, they will chalk out a financial strategy that ensures you clear your debts, create a corpus to cushion the blow during unforeseen critical financial needs and help you meet your financial goals without altering your lifestyle tremendously. An advisor’s actual job lies in ensuring you stick to your financial plan and manage your emotions to avoid any knee-jerk reactions that market volatility may cause.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}