How investors can avoid stock broker defaults

Broker defaults on account of misuse of securities has been mainly due to the power of attorney (PoA) given by investors to the brokers. The PoA is intended to facilitate easier receipt and payment mechanism for a trade, i.e. the broker can release the sold shares on behalf of the investor without submitting a physical delivery instruction slip (DIS). However, some brokers misuse this PoA to transfer shares of investors into their pool account and then pledge them to raise funds for their own purposes or for meeting margin requirements of other investors. To address this misuse, the regulator has stipulated that shares being offered as collateral must remain in the demat account of an individual and should be marked as ‘pledged’ in the depository system. The regulator has strictly prohibited brokers to use investor’s securities as collateral.