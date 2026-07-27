How investors can benefit from India's push to reduce import dependence

Finding the proverbial needle in the haystack of equity is every investor's dream. While identifying long-term winners is never easy, experts believe India's push to reduce external dependence could create a structural, multi-year investment opportunity for patient investors.

The key, however, lies in looking beyond policy announcements and identifying companies that can convert government support into sustainable earnings growth.

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“Reducing external dependence is not simply a question of increasing tariffs or restricting imports. Sustainable import substitution is achieved only when domestic manufacturers become globally competitive on cost, quality and technology,” says Deepan Kapadia, Executive Director and CIO, Portfolio Management Services, Spark Capital PWM.

On 18 June 2026, a research note by Kotak Institutional Equities, titled "India's New Independence Movement," highlighted India's high external dependence across four critical areas: capital, defence, energy, and technology. According to the report, rising geopolitical tensions, resource nationalism and tighter technology controls over the past two to three years have made reducing these dependencies a strategic priority.

To accelerate the transition, the government must focus on structural reforms rather than temporary measures, says Jasmeet Singh, Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth.

These include single-window clearances, rationalised import duties with lower tariffs on raw materials and higher duties on finished goods, faster industrial land allocation and policies that encourage anchor investors to build domestic supply chains.

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“These measures will strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, reduce import dependence, improve India's global competitiveness and create long-term earnings opportunities for Indian equities,” Singh says.

Which sectors could benefit? The gains, however, are unlikely to be evenly distributed.

Electronics manufacturing remains one of the strongest contenders as India expands beyond mobile-phone assembly into components, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing services (EMS).

Other likely beneficiaries include defence manufacturing, capital goods, industrial automation, precision engineering, renewable energy equipment, battery manufacturing, energy storage, speciality chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Telecom equipment, power equipment, industrial materials and advanced engineering companies could also benefit.

“From an investor's perspective, the common characteristic across these sectors is not merely government support but the ability to increase domestic value addition, improve technological capability and compete globally,” say experts.

How can investors benefit? For retail investors, the challenge is identifying businesses that can translate favourable policy into sustainable profits.

"The real investment opportunity lies in identifying businesses that can successfully convert policy support into sustainable earnings growth," Kapadia says.

He cautions that policy announcements alone rarely translate into shareholder returns. Historically, markets reward companies that execute well rather than those operating in fashionable sectors.

Investors should therefore focus on businesses with strong return on capital employed (ROCE), healthy free cash flow, prudent capital allocation, durable competitive advantages and management teams capable of scaling operations efficiently.

Companies that increase domestic value addition while simultaneously improving export competitiveness are likely to emerge as long-term winners.

Stocks or mutual funds? Investors with the expertise to analyse businesses can consider selectively investing in individual stocks. However, Kapadia says the investment thesis should extend well beyond the "Make in India" narrative.

Companies should be evaluated based on technological capability, sustainable competitive advantages, strong balance sheets, disciplined capital allocation, consistent earnings growth, scalable business models and management quality. Ultimately, shareholder returns will depend on execution, profitability and cash flow generation rather than government incentives alone.

For those who prefer a diversified approach, Singh recommends investing through actively managed equity mutual funds.

Categories such as flexi-cap, multi-cap and focused funds provide diversified exposure across sectors and themes while benefiting from professional fund management. Manufacturing and infrastructure-focused thematic funds could also benefit from India's long-term industrial expansion, although investors should be mindful of their relatively higher concentration risk.

A long-term structural opportunity Experts caution investors against expecting immediate gains from policy announcements.

While measures such as production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, semiconductor investments or defence orders may trigger short-term rallies in specific sectors, the broader market is likely to re-rate gradually as companies deliver earnings growth.

"So, for investors, the real opportunity lies in staying invested for the long term rather than trying to react to individual policy announcements," Singh says.

Unlike geopolitical events, oil-price shocks or monetary policy decisions, reducing external dependence is unlikely to trigger sharp market-wide movements. Building manufacturing capacity and strengthening domestic supply chains takes years, and markets typically reward earnings execution rather than policy intent.