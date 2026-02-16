How investors should invest in mutual funds in today's environment
Experts urged investors to stick to disciplined asset allocation, temper equity return expectations, and avoid chasing rallies in gold or silver ETFs.
At the Mint Money Festival 2026, where several attendees gathered to hear leading investment and personal finance experts share insights on managing money, a panel discussion on ‘How to Invest in Mutual Funds in Today’s Environment’ offered timely guidance on where investors should be allocating their money, what they should avoid, and what returns they could they realistically expect from their mutual fund investments over the long term.