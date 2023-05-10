How investors will benefit from Mirae Asset’s NBFC pact with investment platform FundsIndia explained2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 11:40 AM IST
‘I am confident that a large number of investors will take advantage and avail of loans against mutual funds/ shares to take care of their short-term money requirements,' said Krishna Kanhaiya, Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Financial Services
Mumbai: Mirae Asset Financial Services (India) has inked a pact with FundsIndia to provide loans against securities on the FundsIndia platform through an entirely digital process.
