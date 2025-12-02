How is a credit score calculated? Key factors that impact your score

The nation's rapidly evolving credit-driven economy makes understanding credit scores and their fundamentals critical for long-term financial planning and economic prosperity. Lending institutions rely increasingly on this three-digit number.
It is a number that ranges from 300 to 900 to judge borrowers' reliability in making pending loan repayments. CRIF High Mark, Experian, Equifax, and CIBIL are some of the prominent credit bureaus that provide these scores. These bureaus utilise advanced scoring models to conduct thorough background checks on prospective borrowers. Still, certain basic components influence the scores of individual borrowers.
The repayment history of aspiring personal loan or credit card applicants forms the backbone of their credit score. Any delay in clearing credit card bills, personal loan EMIs, or home loan EMIs immediately lowers the borrower's credit score.
Key factors to boost one’s credit score include:
Furthermore, how you use your credit limit matters almost as much as how you repay your pending bills and dues.
Essential constituents of the same are:
A high credit utilisation ratio signals financial stress, credit hunger, and reduces your creditworthiness in the eyes of lenders.
A well-balanced credit portfolio can strengthen your credit profile over time. It can also help improve credit scores and make future personal loans and credit cards easier to secure.
What do lending institutions check:
Too many fresh applications in a short span are seen as risk flags. The applications of such applicants can also get rejected by the loan disbursing financial institutions.
As more fintech lenders and emerging financial institutions enter the lending market and the RBI continues to promote responsible lending, credit scores will play a larger role than ever in determining loan eligibility and applicable interest rates. A strong score not only boosts approval chances but also provides access to premium credit cards.
That is why a disciplined credit approach, moderate utilisation, and limited hard checks remain the most efficient way to maintain a healthy credit score for long-term financial prosperity and economic stability.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.