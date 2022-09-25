How is a person taxed on gains made from inherited shares ?

Any profit or gains arising from the sale of these unlisted shares shall be chargeable to tax under the head “Capital Gains". Since the unlisted shares were received as an inheritance, the cost of acquisition for such unlisted shares shall be deemed to be the cost for which the previous owner acquired it. Thus, in the instant case the cost of acquisition of the unlisted shares will be the cost at which the previous owner (i.e. the person from whom you inherited such shares) acquired it.