How is a seafarer's income taxed?
You have to cross the threshold of 182 days or more stay in India in order to qualify as a tax resident of India.
I am a seafarer and have stayed in India for roughly 135 days and worked on an Indian-flag ship for the remaining period (approximately 230 days) in the last financial year. I receive my salary in NRE (non-resident external) account. In the last financial year, I sold some part of my ancestral land that was lying vacant for ₹77 lakh. The buyer had deducted tax at source while making the payment. Will my income, which usually comprises salary and interest income, be taxed because of the land sale during the year?
—Name withheld on request
