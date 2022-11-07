How is a student’s resident status decided?

Your son, who has been physically present in India for 182 days or more during FY 2022-23, till 30 September 2022, will qualify as a ‘resident’ of India for FY2022-23. Further, once he returns to India in October 2023 and assuming he does not travel outside India, he would be physically present in India for 60 days or more during the FY2023-24 and 365 days or more in the preceding four FYs. In such a case, he would qualify as a ‘resident’ of India for FY24 as well.

