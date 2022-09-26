How is an NRI taxed on his India earnings?

Even though you meet the first condition since you are likely to be in India for 182 days or more, you are unlikely to meet any additional conditions. Therefore, you shall be a resident but not ordinarily resident in India. In such circumstances, only the income which has been earned in India shall be taxed in India and shall have to be reported in your return to be filed in India. Check for compliance with rules of another country where you may be resident for tax purposes for the said FY.