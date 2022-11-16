How is carpet, built-up and super built-up area calculated?

The carpet area excludes the external walls of a flat, the external areas such as your balconies, verandas and terrace meant for your exclusive use, and common areas such as lifts, corridors, clubhouse, etc. “It is the private space of the home owner and does not have to be shared with the other occupants of the building or the housing society," says Rakesh Agarwal, senior vice president, India Sotheby’s International Realty. He adds, “Typically, the carpet area is 60-70% of the super built-up area in residential housing projects with several amenities and open space."