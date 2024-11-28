Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Check Eligibility

How is closure of credit card different from the blocking of card?

Credit card: Blocking of credit card is done when you face a suspicious transaction in your account whereas closure of card is required when you don't need to use the card anymore.

MintGenie Team
Published28 Nov 2024, 06:54 PM IST
After blocking is done, there is no impact on the credit card account. On the other hand, closing of card leads to closure of credit card account.
After blocking is done, there is no impact on the credit card account. On the other hand, closing of card leads to closure of credit card account.

If you have faced a credit card fraud, the immediate reaction is to call up the banker to get the card blocked. Does it mean that your card has been closed? Well, it does not. Closure of card is quite different from the blocking of card. Let us understand with an example.

Suppose, you realise that your credit card is not in your wallet and around the same time, you come to know that the same card was recently used by someone you don't know for 5,000.

You instantly call up the phone banking official and get the credit card locked to avoid further misuse. Even after getting blocked, the card card account remains active. This is because the credit card was ‘blocked’ but not closed.

Here, we give the key differences between the two:

1. Meaning: Blocking of card is done when you face a suspicious transaction in your account whereas closure of card is required when you don't need to use the card anymore.

2. Temporary versus permanent: Blocking of card is a temporary phenomenon whereas closure of card is permanent.

Also Read | Wedding Loans vs. Credit Cards: Which is better for your wedding?

3. Impact: After blocking is done, there is no impact on the credit card account. On the other hand, closing of card leads to closure of credit card account.

4. Credit score: There is no impact on credit score while the card is blocked whereas the closure of account may impact your credit scoring on utilisation.

5. Clearing of account: You don't need to clear your credit card account for blocking of card, whereas before closure of account, the card user is supposed to clear any outstanding balance.

Reasons for the closure of card:

These are some of the reasons for the closure of credit card:

1. Cardholder no longer needs the credit card.

2. You feel that the card carries high fees or unfavourable terms.

3. Bank closes the account due to inactivity or other policy reasons.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceHow is closure of credit card different from the blocking of card?
Know your CIBIL Score for free
Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
Bajaj Finserv
Loan Amount Upto
Upto 40 Lacs
Tenure
12-60 months
Rate of Interest
14% - 18%*
Processing Fee Upto
Upto 1.15% of loan amount
Axis Bank
Loan Amount Upto
Upto Rs 50 Lacs
Tenure
12-84 months
Rate of Interest
starts from 16%*
Processing Fee Upto
1.5% of loan amount
View More Offers
Calculators
EMI Calculator
Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
Income Tax Calculator
Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
Best offers for you
Personal Loans
100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
Credit score
Know your score for Free.
HomeMarketsPremiumCredit CardMint Shorts

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.