How is dividend income for NRIs taxed?

Benefit under the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and the other country may be explored to avoid double taxation or get a lower rate of tax. The Indian company will withhold tax on dividend either (a) at 20% plus applicable surcharge and 4% health and education cess or (b) at a rate under DTAA, whichever is lower. For application of lower DTAA rate, the non-resident shareholder has to furnish tax residency certificate of the other country to establish entitlement to claim DTAA benefit.

