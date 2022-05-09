How is I-T calculated if NRI status is for 1 year?

Pension received from India shall be taxable in India. Standard deduction shall be allowed to be claimed by you. Standard deduction of 30% from rental income is also allowed to be claimed by NRIs. You can also claim ₹1 lakh as exemption from sale of equity shares. Please note that you are allowed to make a deposit to your existing PPF and claim a deduction under section 80C for it.

