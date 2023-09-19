How is income calculated for a house that is deemed let-out?2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 10:46 PM IST
Under the new tax regime, interest paid on housing loan shall not be allowed as deduction in case the property is treated as self-occupied property.
I have bought a flat far away from my workplace. I have not let it out currently. However, will I be eligible to claim interest incurred on HBA (house building advance) under the new tax regime in case of a deemed let-out property? If I pay municipal taxes, how is income calculated? Do note that the approximate annual rent of similar flats is ₹96,000 and municipal taxes come to ₹56,147 and ₹2,000 is the annual interest paid on HBA of ₹1.97 lakh.