How is inherited property to be declared in ITR?

At the time of sale of the houses, in case of a scrutiny, the Tax Authorities may ask for documentary evidence, to substantiate the receipt of the property as gift from the defined relative, cost of acquisition, period of holding, past disclosures in the tax return forms etc. Further, in relation to the period of holding upon sale of assets, it is to be noted the period for which the previous owner (your grandmother) held these shares, will also be considered to calculate the total period of holding for classifying the asset as short-term / long-term capital asset. Also, the cost of acquisition of such houses in your hands will be the cost for which your grandmother acquired it. Further, as per the provisions of the Act, in case the LTCA was acquired by your grandmother before 1st April 2001, the cost of acquisition shall be the actual cost of the property or Fair Market Value (‘FMV’) as on 01.04.2001 (not exceeding stamp duty value of the property).