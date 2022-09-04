How is interest accrued in EPF, VPF taxed?

Further, the EPFO circular dated 5 April 2022 has outlined the method of calculation and deduction of corresponding Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) by the payer. The said circular provides that the effective date of TDS shall be 1 April 2022 and tax shall be deducted at source on such interest income (i) At the time of credit of interest in the employee’s EPF account or (ii) Final settlement/transfer (whichever is later, in case of final settlement). Since the EPFO is yet to credit interest for FY2021-22 in the PF account, practically, it remains to be seen whether the interest income and corresponding TDS deducted thereon by the EPFO would be reported by them in FY2021-22 or FY2022-23. It also remains to be seen in which FY, the corresponding TDS shall reflect in the Form 26AS.

