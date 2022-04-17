Can tax on interest accrued on Kisan Vikas Patra (KPV) be paid every year or at the time of maturity?

— Dilip Saksena

Proceeds received from the KVP scheme in the form of interest are taxable in the hands of taxpayers under the head of ‘other sources’. The Income-tax Act provides for taxation of income from other sources either on a cash or accrual basis at the option of the taxpayer.

If the taxpayer opts for taxation of KVP’s interest on a ‘cash basis’, interest from KVP may be taxed in the year of its maturity at the slab rates that are applicable in that year for an individual. Accordingly, interest from KVP shall be taxed in your hand at the time of maturity of such scheme as per the existing slab rates.

On the other hand, the taxpayer may also choose to pay tax on such accrued interest on a yearly basis to evenly distribute the tax liability during the tenure of the instrument and to take benefit of slab rates every year by including this income under the head ‘income from other sources’.

The query has been answered by Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner, AKM Global.

We are an exempted establishment under the Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPF & MP) Act, 1952. The provident fund is maintained by the trustees. Recently one of our members died after leaving service. The contributory period is less than five years. Is TDS applicable at the time of settlement to the claimants?

— Viraf Dastoor

As per the provisions of Rule 8 of Part A of 4th schedule to the Income-Tax (I-T) Act, 1961, accumulated balance due and becoming payable to an employee participating in a recognized provident fund shall be excluded from the computation of his total income —

(i) if he has rendered continuous service with his employer for a period of five years or more, or

(ii) if the service has been terminated by reason of employee’s ill-health, or by contraction or discontinuance of the employer’s business or other cause beyond the control of the employee, or

(iii) if, on the cessation of employment, the employee obtains employment with any other employer, to the extent the accumulated balance due and becoming payable is transferred to his individual account in any recognized provident fund maintained by the new employer; or

(iv) if the entire balance standing to the credit of the employee is transferred to his NPS account

Based on the limited facts available, as the employee’s case does not fall in any of the above-prescribed situations, the withdrawal of accumulated balance does not seem to be eligible for the exclusion from the employee’s income. Thus, the accumulated balance payable to the legal heir is likely to be considered as taxable income (as they would be assessable to tax as representative assessee).

Further, in case of a private provident fund trust, at the time of payment of such taxable accumulated balance, there is a requirement to compute taxable salary income and deduct tax on the basis of tax slab rates applicable to the employee.

The query has been answered by Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.