How is interest income from KVPs taxed?

As per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, any profits or gains (including loss, if any) arising from the transfer of capital asset shall be chargeable to income tax under the head ‘capital gain’ and shall be deemed to be the income of the financial year in which such transfer took place. Further, the term ‘transfer’ in relation to a capital asset (shares in your case) includes sale, exchange, relinquishment of the asset, extinguishment of rights therein. We understand that you continue to hold such shares and the same have not yet been cancelled / written off by the company or any other order. No relinquishment of the asset or any extinguishment of rights therein has taken place. Thus, there is no transfer of the capital asset and hence you shall not be eligible to claim any set-off of long term capital loss by writing off the same in the books at your end. The same can be assessed to capital gain or loss only in the year in which the shares are transferred.