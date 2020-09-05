How is interest income on bonds of a listed company taxed?

Since you have not offered the interest income for tax on accrual basis on yearly basis in the past, you will have to offer the entire interest income received for taxation during the year of receipt i.e. the current year. Though there is a provision under Section 89 for grant of relief in case salary for more than twelve months is received in one year, whether in advance or in arrear, there is no similar provision for granting relief in case of income of in the nature of interest. So you will have to include whole of the interest in current year’s income and pay tax at the slab rates applicable to you.