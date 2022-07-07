How is LTCG tabulated on sale of house?3 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 11:16 PM IST
- LTCG income is taxed at a flat rate of 20% plus applicable surcharge (restricted to 15% on LTCG) and education cess
My father bought a property for ₹1 crore in July 2008 and gifted it to me in May 2014 after paying the necessary stamp fees. The property was sold for ₹14 crore in November 2021. I want to know how the long term capital gains (LTCG) tax will apply in this case? Also, how will tax be computed If either 70% or 90% of capital gains is invested in new property? Can I invest in a property which would be handed over to me in March 2025?