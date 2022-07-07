How is LTCG tabulated on sale of house?

Under section 54, LTCG from the sale of a residential house is allowed for deduction if the gains are either invested to purchase another residential house (‘new house’) within one year before or two years or to construct a new house within three years of the transfer of the house. The deduction is available to the extent of LTCG invested. If the amount of LTCG is greater than the cost of the new house purchased or constructed, the difference between the amount of LTCG and cost of new house (i.e. 30% and 10%, respectively in your case) shall be taxable in the year of sale as LTCG.