Selling an inherited house or ancestral plot can become complicated when multiple family members own the property. Although the property may be sold through a single transaction, the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax liability is generally calculated separately for each co-owner, based on their respective ownership share.

This is particularly important when siblings inherit a property from their parents and decide to sell it. Each legal heir is liable to pay tax only on their share of the capital gains, rather than the entire sale value. Co-owners can also independently claim eligible tax exemptions, depending on how they reinvest their respective proceeds.

Pranshu G, Partner at Ashok Pranshu & Co., explains how capital gains tax is calculated when a property has multiple owners, what happens when ownership percentages are unclear and whether each co-owner can independently claim exemptions.

How is LTCG tax calculated when a property has multiple owners? When two or more individuals jointly own a house or plot, each co-owner is treated as a separate taxable entity for capital gains purposes. The sale consideration, acquisition cost, cost of improvements and expenses related to the transfer are generally divided according to their respective ownership shares.

"For instance, if a property acquired for Rs. 80 lakh is subsequently sold for Rs. 2 crore and is owned by two individuals in the ratio of 60:40, the capital gains of Rs. 1.20 crore, before considering other permissible adjustments, would be apportioned as Rs. 72 lakh and Rs. 48 lakh, respectively," said Pranshu.

Accordingly, the first co-owner would account for Rs. 72 lakh in capital gains, while the second would account for Rs. 48 lakh. Neither would calculate tax on the entire gain of Rs. 1.20 crore.

However, the final tax liability may differ depending on each person's residential status, applicable tax provisions, available capital losses and eligibility for capital gains exemptions. Even co-owners with equal ownership shares may have different tax liabilities.

What happens when siblings sell inherited ancestral property? Inheritance of an immovable property does not ordinarily trigger income-tax liability for the legal heirs. However, when they subsequently sell it, each heir must calculate capital gains on their respective ownership share.

An important consideration is the property's original acquisition cost. In inherited property, the cost paid by the previous owner is generally treated as the cost of acquisition for the legal heirs. The previous owner's holding period is also included when determining whether the gains are long-term or short-term.

For instance, suppose three siblings inherit a property equally from their father, who had purchased it for Rs. 30 lakh. They subsequently sell it for Rs. 1.50 crore.

Each sibling would account for Rs. 50 lakh as their share of the sale consideration and Rs. 10 lakh as their proportionate acquisition cost. Their individual capital gains would, therefore, be Rs. 40 lakh each, before other permissible adjustments under income-tax law.

This means the capital gains calculation must be undertaken separately for every legal heir, even when the inherited property is sold through a single transaction.

Can co-owners independently claim LTCG tax exemptions? Yes. Each co-owner can independently claim eligible capital gains exemptions, provided they fulfil the prescribed conditions. One person's investment decisions do not determine another co-owner's tax liability.

When a residential house is sold, an individual may claim an exemption by investing their eligible long-term capital gains in another residential house in India.

However, when a plot of land is sold, the exemption is generally linked to investing the net sale consideration, rather than merely the capital gains, in a residential house, subject to applicable conditions.

Each co-owner may also independently claim an exemption by investing their respective long-term capital gains in specified capital gains bonds within six months of the transfer. The investment is subject to a statutory ceiling of Rs. 50 lakh per taxpayer and other prescribed conditions.

"Thus, it is entirely possible that one co-owner may have no capital gains tax liability on account of eligible reinvestment, whereas another co-owner selling the very same property may be liable to pay tax on their entire share of the capital gains," Pranshu said.

What if the sale deed does not specify each owner's share? The absence of ownership percentages in a sale deed does not automatically mean that all legal heirs own equal shares in the property.

According to Pranshu, ownership rights must be established by examining the deceased person's will, applicable succession laws, family settlement, partition deed, relinquishment deed or other legally enforceable documents governing the respective rights.

If the deceased died without leaving a valid will, the ownership shares would be determined under the applicable succession law. Where the law provides equal entitlement among the concerned legal heirs, capital gains would accordingly be apportioned equally.

Pranshu cautioned that the actual distribution of sale proceeds among family members may not necessarily determine their individual capital gains tax liabilities. A family arrangement to distribute proceeds disproportionately, without a legally recognised change in ownership rights, may not alter the respective tax liabilities.