How is LTCG taxed if property is sold to buy a new house?

a. Section 54F of the Act, provides for exemption against the LTCG arising from the sale of a capital asset other than a residential house (being gold in your case). This exemption is available only when the net proceeds arising on account of the sale of a capital asset (i.e. gold) are invested to purchase a residential house (new house) within 1 year before or 2 years after the sale of gold or the net proceeds are invested to construct a residential house property within 3 years from the date of sale of gold. The person claiming the above exemption should not hold more than one house (other than the new house) on the date of sale of the original asset. Where the entire net sale proceeds are not invested and only a part is invested, the exemption u/s 54F will be available only on a proportionate basis.

