How is property divided if any of the heirs die after a will is made?
- The Indian Succession Act deals with the provisions relating to lapsing of legacy
My grandfather left a will in the name of my father in 1996 for one-third share in his property. My father died in 1997 leaving me, my sister and mother behind. My grandfather died in 2008 leaving behind his three children and a wife (my grandmother). As per my knowledge, the will isn’t registered with the sub-registrar. In 2022, the land was divided into five equal shares, with the will not coming into consideration.