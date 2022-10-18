How is property divided if any of the heirs die after a will is made?

The Indian Succession Act deals with the provisions relating to lapsing of legacy. According to Section 105 of the act, if a legatee does not survive the testator, such a legacy cannot take effect, but the same lapses and forms part of the residue of such testator’s property, unless it appears by the will that such testator intended that it should go to some other person. Section 105 of the Act also provides that in order to entitle the representatives of the legatee to the legacy, it must be proved that he survived the testator.

