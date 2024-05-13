How is property sale by a person of Indian origin taxed?
I have identified a buyer to sell my property in Bengaluru when I travel to the country this year. But, because of the 120-day rule, I no longer qualify as a non-resident in India
I have been a domiciled tax resident of the UK for many years. Usually, I spend 4-5 months of winter every year in India. Because of the 120-day rule, I no longer qualify as a non-resident in India. I have identified a buyer to sell my property in Bengaluru when I travel to the country this year. The prospective buyer informs me that she will deduct TDS at a 20% rate. Is this proper? What would be the taxation on a such property sale for me?
—Name withheld on request