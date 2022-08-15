How is remittance in NRO accounts taxed?2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:15 PM IST
- Whether or not your income will be taxable in India, will depend upon your residential status in India, the source of such income and also its place of receipt
I am working in the UAE. Due to my busy schedule, I sometimes ask my employees or friends to remit my money to my Non-resident Ordinary (NRO) account in India. However, When they do so, their names appear in my account. Is this money (transferred by my friends or colleagues on my behalf) taxable in India?