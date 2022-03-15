How is royalty from book sales treated for income-tax?

As per the instructions issued for ITR Forms for FY 2020-21, Form ITR 1 may be used for tax return filing (where the total income does not exceed ₹50 lakh) reporting income from salary, one house property, and interest income/family pension/ dividend taxable under the head IOS. Further, the form cannot be used to claim any deduction of expenses relating to the income under the head IOS (except family pension). Therefore, ITR 1 may not be the appropriate form for disclosing the royalty/advertisement income under the head “income from other sources" and you may use ITR 2 for filing the tax return. ITR 3 is applicable if income is disclosed under PGBP.