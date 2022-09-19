How is sale of ancestral land taxed for NRIs?2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 11:12 PM IST
An NRI may transfer agricultural land which has been acquired through inheritance, only to Indian citizens permanently residing in India
I have been living in the US for 10 years and have sold some ancestral land in India for ₹2 crore. How much tax do I need to pay on this?